Avenue of Flags today at Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A symbol of pride in Southwest Louisiana, the Avenue of Flags is on display today at Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery on Broad Street.
The display of 1,180 flags will be open until 4 p.m.
Organizers say it is the largest display of casket flags in America. The flags are put up around the cemetery each Veterans Day and Memorial Day.
On Memorial Day, only a limited number of flags were erected due to COVID-19.
Hurricanes Laura and Delta took down around 50 oak trees in the cemetery, but organizers say volunteers helped make today possible.
