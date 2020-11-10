St. Margaret Catholic School recovering from hurricane damage & theft

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -More than two months after Hurricane Laura, some of the Lake Area’s hardest-hit schools are still recovering.
The last few months have been challenging for many schools. At St. Margaret Catholic School, the principal says they’ve experienced just about everything you can think of throughout the recovery process.
“The mitigation was a real problem for us and I’m sure a lot of people can relate to that," said Principal Wendy Wicke.
Right now, there’s no timeline of when things might be back to “normal.”
“Right now, we have students at two campuses. Our littles are on this campus. Our junior high students are at ICCS and we’re very fortunate that ICCS had space that they could open up to us and invite us to their school," Wicke said.
Wicke says the last few months have been trying to say the least...
“What we have is all we have and when someone comes in after a natural disaster and takes it from you...shame on them.”
Wicke says on top of recovering and getting a gameplan for students' return... items such as PPE, and brand new tech equipment were stolen from the campus.
“We had as a whole, some real issues with the mitigation companies that were sent to us via the insurance company...we’ve learned a great deal," said Wicke. “Sometimes you have to go through it to learn from it.”
Wicke says over $80,000 worth of technology was stolen from the school. This changed the re-opening plan from a few weeks to two months. Shortly after they came to the realization of what the mitigation crew did they were hit by Hurricane Delta which caused minimal new damage but once again prolonged their re-opening date.
Serving as the oldest remaining Catholic School in Lake Charles, Wicke says the work to restore some normalcy and history hasn’t been easy. They were able to salvage a few classrooms...just enough to get students back on campus last Monday.
“We’re hoping that with FEMA’s assistance, things go really well for us but for me, it’s about the kids and having them in school.”
She says in addition to having 10 regular classrooms..they’re also utilizing the cafeteria and library as classrooms as well. Wicke said teachers and staff have worked overtime to create makeshift classrooms on the 3rd floor of ICCS so that students could return to school.
“It hasn’t been pretty on the human side as well as the natural disaster side but we’ve learned a great deal and will be better for the next time.”
