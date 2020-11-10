St. Louis and Sulphur both confident heading into state tournament

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - St. Louis and Sulphur are both heading to the Pontchartrain Center in New Orleans. The lady Tors are making their first appearance since 2003 in search of their first-ever volleyball title.
“This senior class was born in 2003. So, these freshmen, sophomores, and juniors weren’t even born yet. It’s fun to re-write history with this group. We have so much fun every day. We’re excited to spend more time together and go compete for a state championship,” Sulphur head coach Bridget Coppels said.
Sulphur has a challenge on their hands as they prepare for the number one team in the Division I bracket, Dominican -- the same team that ended the tors' season back in 2003. This year, the Lady Tors believe they will bring home the trophy.
“We deserve to be here just as much as anyone else,” said Coppels. "We’re without a doubt a top-eight team. When I was playing, they used this phrase ‘We all put our spandex on one leg at a time’.
“If we are all on our A-game, I don’t think anyone should beat us. If we are all excited and all focused, then there shouldn’t be any reason that we don’t win,” Sulphur’s middle blocker Erika Whittington said.
Meanwhile, in the Division III bracket, it’s St. Louis going after their first state championship since 2006. The Lady Saints are using the struggles they’ve overcome this season as fuel to hopefully win their second school title.
“Nobody really exacts much from us just because of what we have been through. They hear our school is going to have to be torn down or that our gym is done for. People have really counted us out, so that’s been the chip on our shoulder," St. Louis head coach Elizabeth Thompson said. "People don’t know we are coming, so we’re going to show them what Lake Charles volleyball is about and what St. Louis volleyball is about.”
St. Louis will be taking on Archbishop Hannan in the quarterfinals, a team they’ve played once this year. This time much more is at stake and the Lady Saints are prepared.
“We’re good," said St. Louis hitter Leah Richert. "We’re really good this year. we all want it so bad. I can feel our determination. So, if we want it, I can feel we’re going to get it.”
