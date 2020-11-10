South Beauregard at Jennings named week seven TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is heading back to Jennings. The TDL Game of the Week for week seven is a matchup of district foes South Beauregard (4-1) and Jennings (5-0). The Bulldogs have owned the series with South Beauregard since the Golden Knights made the move up to Class 3A in 2011. Jennings is a perfect 9-0 vs. South Beau during that time.
The Dogs enter the week off of a cancelation with LCCP. The much-anticipated game was called due to contract tracing for Jennings following their game with Leesville.
The Knights meanwhile were able to squeak out another impressive victory this season, downing St. Louis, 23-21 on Saturday. South Beauregard rallied past a halftime deficit to post its first win over the Saints since 2016.
While Jennings' record is unblemished both this season and vs. the Knights, three of the past four meetings have been by two possessions or fewer.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.