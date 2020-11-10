South Beauregard at Jennings named week seven TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is heading back to Jennings. The TDL Game of the Week for week seven is a matchup of district foes South Beauregard (4-1) and Jennings (5-0). The Bulldogs have owned the series with South Beauregard since the Golden Knights made the move up to Class 3A in 2011. Jennings is a perfect 9-0 vs. South Beau during that time.