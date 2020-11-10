Sex offender arrested in Beauregard Parish

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Fifty-year-old Darrell Cooley of DeRidder was arrested on four counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit arrested the registered sex offender in Beauregard Parish on child exploitation charges. Cooley was booked into Beauregard Parish Jail.
“Child pornography is a dreadful crime that inflicts lifelong damage to the victims,” Landry said in a statement. “So I applaud my office and our law enforcement partners for finding and arresting the despicable people who possess, distribute, and produce these horrific sexual abuse images and videos.”
Cooley’s arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Sulphur Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.