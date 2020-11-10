More than two months after Laura, evacuation order lifted in Cameron

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The mandatory evacuation in Cameron Parish is being lifted in Cameron Parish, effective 6 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Cameron has been under a mandatory evacuation order since Hurricane Laura, which made landfall in Cameron Parish on Aug. 27.
Hurricane Delta then made landfall in Cameron Parish on Oct. 9.
Parish officials say all curfews are also being lifted.
Points of distribution are still operating at Hackett’s Corner, and Johnson Bayou Fire Department, Canik’s Grocery, and the Cameron Library.
