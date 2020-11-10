How to appeal a FEMA assistance decision

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Residents who feel the amount or type of FEMA assistance they are set to receive is incorrect can appeal for reconsideration.
To appeal FEMA’s decision you must submit a signed, written explanation outlining why you believe FEMA’s decision is incorrect and enclose copies of any documents supporting your appeal, including proof of your disaster losses. You will then need to send this in a letter to FEMA asking for a reconsideration and explaining in detail why the appeal is being filed.
There are four ways you can submit your letter and documents. When doing so, be sure to include the cover letter you received from FEMA when you submit them.
Mail documents and your letter within 60 days of receiving your determination letter to the address below:
FEMA National Processing Service Center
P.O. Box 10055
Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055
You can also fax them to 800-827-8112.
Or you can upload them online at disasterassistance.gov if you have a FEMA online account. To set up a FEMA online account, visit the site and click on “Check Your Application and Log In” and follow the directions.
To deliver the letter and documentation in-person you can visit a FEMA drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center. These centers operate under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of all participants. Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service. Remain in your car and a specialist wearing a face mask will receive your documents through the window and return them to you.
To find your closest center you can call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585), go online to disasterassistance.gov, or download the FEMA app.
