First Alert Forecast: A weak cold front arrives early Wednesday, but no big change in temperatures expected...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A weak cold front will move through SWLA overnight, but moisture looks limited, so I am leaving rain out of the forecast for now. Temperatures will drop slowly overnight with lows by Wednesday morning ranging from the upper 60s at the coast to the low 60s inland. We may see some patchy fog overnight with visibility possibly dropping to less than 1 mile at times.
A slight cool down will occur behind the front with lows back to the 50s and highs in the low 80s for Thursday through Saturday, but even these temperatures are above normal. A stronger cold front will arrive by the end of the weekend. This front could bring a few showers, so I have included a 20% chance of rain Sunday.
Next week will see temperatures closer to what you would expect for mid-November! I expect lows to reach the low 50s and possibly the 40s along with afternoon highs in the low 70s and possibly the upper 60s. Of course, this is not set in stone and could change.
We are still tracking Tropical Storm Eta. Eta is now over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and has moved in a circle. Eta will northward Wednesday as the cold front approaches from the west. Dry air will likely cause Eta to weaken later this week before it makes landfall somewhere along the Florida panhandle. At this point I see no reason to worry here in SWLA, we will continue to monitor it.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.