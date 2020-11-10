FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy through Veterans Day but lower humidity is on the way; Eta stationary in the Gulf

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Extra time for your commute will be a good idea this morning as lower visibility thanks to an abundance of fog on the roads this morning will make for hazardous driving conditions in spots through sunrise, but visibility should improve quickly by sunrise in the 6:00 a.m. hour. As was the case yesterday, clouds will be with us to start, but a faster return to some sunshine this afternoon will help warm temperatures up a bit more into the lower 80s. Rain chances stay low with only a stray late afternoon or evening shower possible ahead of a slow moving and very weak cold front that should push through Southwest Louisiana by sunrise Wednesday morning.
Rain chances will stay very low with this frontal passage tomorrow and I do not see any issues with outdoor activities that are scheduled for Veterans Day. Clouds early in the day will give way to sunshine through the day with breezes turning northerly behind the front, between 10 and 15 mph through the morning hours. Through the evening, temperatures will begin to drop more quickly and fall into the 50s by Thursday morning. While afternoon highs top out near 80 on Thursday, it will be noticeably less humid with lows in the upper 50s.
Sunshine continues into Friday with a great end to the workweek. Slightly warmer and more humid conditions return by this weekend on the heels of our next and stronger of the two cold fronts push through by Sunday. This will send a cooler start by Monday with lows back in the 50s and highs in the 70s for much of next week. The pattern settles down again for next week with plenty of sunshine and more seasonably cool weather for November in store.
The tropics remain active this morning with Tropical Storm Eta in the extreme southern Gulf this morning, having moved more southwest over the past 24 hours. The weak storm remains nearly stationary but should begin moving toward the north later today and Wednesday. There is a good chance the storm becomes significantly weaker before approaching the northern Gulf Coast by this weekend before its remnants get swept away by a cold front late this weekend. This storm still remains no threat to Southwest Louisiana.
A new area that we’re tracking in the Caribbean Sea has a 60% of tropical development but does not appear to be headed for the Gulf. In additional Sub-Tropical Storm Theta formed in the far northeastern Atlantic and is not moving toward the U.S. It is a significant storm though in that it becomes the 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, surpassing the 28 named storms in the 2005 season and officially making 2020 the most active season on record.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.