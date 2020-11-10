FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy through Veterans Day but lower humidity is on the way; Eta stationary in the Gulf

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Extra time for your commute will be a good idea this morning as lower visibility thanks to an abundance of fog on the roads this morning will make for hazardous driving conditions in spots through sunrise, but visibility should improve quickly by sunrise in the 6:00 a.m. hour. As was the case yesterday, clouds will be with us to start, but a faster return to some sunshine this afternoon will help warm temperatures up a bit more into the lower 80s. Rain chances stay low with only a stray late afternoon or evening shower possible ahead of a slow moving and very weak cold front that should push through Southwest Louisiana by sunrise Wednesday morning.