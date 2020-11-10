Disaster Legal Services offering free assistance to low-income hurricane survivors

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is reminding residents affected by hurricanes Laura and Delta that Disaster Legal Services (DLS) is providing free legal assistance to low-income hurricane survivors who cannot afford to hire a lawyer.
Members of the American Bar Association, Young Lawyers Division advise and provide legal representation at no charge within certain limitations. Assistance is not available for cases where fees are paid as part of a court settlement.
DSL can assist with disaster-recovery problems including:
- Insurance claims for doctor and hospital bills.
- Claims for property loss or loss of life.
- Drawing up new wills or other legal papers.
- Help with home repair contracts and contractors.
- Advice on problems with landlords.
- Transferring Title to Property.
To request legal help through DLS you can call 1-800-310-7029, or visit www.fema.gov, or www.disasterlegalaid.org.
