Recreation destination coming to Cameron Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A new recreation destination is coming to Cameron Parish, right on the edge of the gulf.
Cameron Parish has partnered with Venture Global LNG to create a unique destination spot called Lighthouse Bend along the ship channel in downtown Cameron.
“Lighthouse Bend is a project that began a few years ago, actually, in cooperation between Cameron Parish and Venture Global, who is building an LNG facility nearby,” said Robert Kidder, with the Lighthouse Bend project.
Lighthouse Bend will have several amenities, including a marina, market, RV resort, boardwalk, and a 100-seat restaurant.
Venture Global gave Cameron parish a 58 acre plot just north of the LNG plant to use for a recreation spot.
Kidder says it is being built with both residents and visitors in mind.
"It is a visitor destination but built with the residents and workers down there and certainly people in Lake Charles and beyond to come down there.”
A new development, like Lighthouse Bend, could bring extra revenue to Cameron Parish.
"It’s going to be a great thing and a great economic developer for the parish.”
The developers are looking for bids for someone to establish a restaurant, which will be the centerpiece of the destination.
"We certainly are interested in having people who are interested in beginning a business down in Cameron to look at Lighthouse Bend. If someone is interested, for example, in operating the restaurant or the convenience store that’s going to be there, or the RV resort, they’re invited to tune in to our website and download the request for proposals that we’ve put there.”
Kidder says the hope for the project is to showcase the natural beauty of sportsman’s paradise.
"It gives us an opportunity to attract some visitors. We can show them what there is to enjoy in Southwest Louisiana.”
Kidder says they hope to have everything built and move-in ready by this time next year. For more information, visit their website.
