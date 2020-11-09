Making Christmas Trees out of debris

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hoping to make a difference in their community by bringing Christmas spirit to an area that’s been nothing less than devastated this year, for junior Zane Sargent, it was a request from his mom that inspired him to start making Christmas trees out of the debris left behind by the hurricanes.
“My mom is very into the rustic look, and so, with all the debris outside, she really wanted a Christmas tree out of the palettes of fencing from outside. And so she just asked if we’ll make one, and here we are,” Sargent said.
He teamed up with his younger brother and best friend to help make a difference in their community.
“I couldn’t do it alone, so they get off of school early, and so when they got home, dad told them the measurements and how many trees he wanted cut and so they were the little beavers of the project,” Sargent said. “We’re just also trying to clean up at the same time, so we just go and we just load up the ranger, go put up the piles or fences of wood in the back and take them back.”
At the request of their principal, Morgan Daugherty, they even made some for their school.
“For our high school and middle school students to have taken the initiative to you know, serve the community, and come up with an idea, it just speaks volumes about this generation,” Daugherty said. “Like there’s so much talent and there’s a lot of heart, so sometimes we can discount that.”
Part of the proceeds goes to benefit the Salvation Army.
· 3ft. trees are $5
· 4ft. trees are $10
· 5ft. trees are $15
· you can purchase a bundle for $30. They are customizable.
To purchase a tree, you can email debrischristmastree@gmail.com.
