LSU starting QB Myles Brennan ruled out for Alabama game, Orgeron says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU starting quarterback Myles Brennan has been ruled out for Saturday’s matchup with Alabama, head coach Ed Orgeron said during a news conference Monday, Nov. 9.
When asked by a reporter if there has been a discussion amongst the LSU coaching staff of “shutting down” Brennan for the rest of the season, Orgeron replied, "there’s some discussion of that.
“What’s best for Myles, the doctors and them are talking to right now see what’s the best for Myles. We’re going to do what’s the best for him, whether it’s getting it fixed, getting it operated now, or wait. I think we’re still discussing that,” Orgeron said.
Later in the news conference, a reporter pressed Orgeron further asking if both freshmen quarterbacks T.J. Finley and Max Johnson would be available to start Saturday.
“I can’t comment on that right now. We have to see what happens. Like I said, this is a very fluid situation. But I will tell you that we’re very thin in that position,” Orgeron said.
Orgeron was questioned a third time about the quarterback position. One reporter asked if the situation was desperate enough to warrant starting 30-year-old punter Zach Von Rosenberg, who played in minor league baseball as a pitcher. Orgeron laughed at the question but said he was not considering it.
“Zach is our punter, but he filled in, did some scout team quarterback for us. But, you know, we’re very thin there, and if I tell you who we’re going to move there and stuff like that, it would give away a game plan. I can’t do it,” Orgeron said.
Brennan has been sidelined with a reported torn abdominal muscle that he suffered against Missouri in just the third game of the season. Orgeron admitted previously that he knew when Brennan took the hit near the goal line at Missouri in the first quarter that his quarterback was “pretty bruised and banged up” but that he could still rotate his lower body and throw the football, despite the injury to his abdomen and wanted to go back into the game playing on adrenaline.
Brennan is the first player in LSU history to throw for 300 yards or more in his first three career starts. He has 1,112 passing yards, 79 completions, and 11 touchdown passes this season. They are all the most of any LSU quarterback in his first three career starts. He threw for 345 yards against Mississippi State, 337 yards at Vanderbilt, and 430 yards vs. Missouri.
