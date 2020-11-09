La. Supreme Court upholds judge’s recusal in murder case

“This court finds that a comparison of the facts of this case to the actions expected of a reasonable, average judge reveals an appearance of bias or prejudice against Defendant or in favor of the prosecution that gives rise to a probability of, risk of, or potential for bias too high to be constitutionally tolerable," the Third Circuit said in its ruling. "Therefore, the trial court’s February 18, 2020, ruling recusing Judge Canaday from the instant case does not constitute an abuse of discretion.”