Job opportunities available after hurricanes in SWLA

“We as the employment office are notified when there are major layoffs in the area, and I know we’ve seen about three maybe four major layoffs,” Scott said. “Quite honestly, we have seen an uptick in the need for employment, both from the business side and the job seeker side. I find through our Freshjobs which is a listing of jobs that we put out on a daily basis; the traffic is still there. The need for trained employees is still there.”