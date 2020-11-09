Jeff Davis authorities searching for escaped inmate

Duane Lemaire, 50, of Jennings (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville | November 9, 2020 at 9:27 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 9:45 AM

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a trusty that walked off a work detail, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says Duane Lemaire, 50, of Jennings, was incarcerated on a probation violation and had been assigned as a trusty.

Lemaire is now wanted for simple escape for walking off a work detail on the evening of Nov. 8, 2020.

Authorities ask anyone who knows Lemaire’s whereabouts to contact the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office at (337) 821-2100.

