Glenn Berry and Brandon Dever in runoff for Sulphur City Marshal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - At the end of Election night, two races remained uncalled in Calcasieu Parish--the race for Ward 3 and Ward 4 Marshal.
Last week, we profiled the candidates that will be in the runoff for the Ward 3 Marshal seat. This week, we spoke to the two men who are vying for the same role in Ward 4. Several candidates were on the ballot for Ward 4 Marshal but it ultimately comes down to Sulphur native Brandon Dever and 40-year law enforcement veteran Glenn Berry.
This will be the first time in 18 years that Sulphur will elect a new Marshal. The office being vacated by current Marshall Billy Guidry after announcing his retirement.
“A lot of people don’t even realize..they have no idea what the Marshal’s office does," said Glenn Berry
Out of seven candidates, the results put current Ward 4 Deputy Glenn Berry neck and neck with former Sulphur Police Detective Brandon Dever.
“With law enforcement, probation, mediation, small business, and purchasing buying...I think it’s prepared me to lead the Marshal’s office in an efficient, effective manner," said Dever.
Both are seeking gradual changes for the office if elected.
“There’s some technology that I would like to see enhanced in there. There’s some training that needs to be enhanced. For the most part, our office has a certain scope of responsibility that we need to focus on," Berry said.
“I want to promote an Amnesty Program for those who can’t pay fines. There’s a program where we encourage them to get on a payment program...say for instance if they miss their court date," Dever said.
Berry said a major focus for him is making sure that programs geared toward the elderly population continue under his administration.
“We started an elderly food distribution program," Berry said. “We started out with 5 or 6 homes...we’re up to 40 now. I know there are a lot more people that need this,”
With local courts being closed due to COVID-19, the major cash cow for the Marshal’s office. Dever says he’s confident his experience can help prioritize the department’s budget.
“Not only is the Marshal’s office a servant of the court but it’s a small business in itself.”
Going into the runoff both are optimistic about voter turnout.
“I’ve told everyone who I am and what I’m about. We’re encouraging everyone. Every vote counts right now," said Dever.
“All 7 of us, it added up to 18,700 votes. I would love to see 18,700 votes again on December 5th," said Berry.
Here’s why both candidates think they’ll make the best Ward 4 Marshal:
The runoff election is Dec. 5.
