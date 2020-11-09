Glenn Berry and Brandon Dever in runoff for Sulphur City Marshal

I retired from SPD in December 2010 as the Assistant Chief of Police.In 2007, while serving as the Assistant Chief, I started the non-profit organization Friends of Sulphur Police. This organization raises funds to help the SPD with equipment and training. There are not many changes I want to make to the Marshal’s Office. Being a Deputy and seeing how well the office works, there are really not many things to be changed. I would introduce more technology for the deputies and more training for them. As you can see, I am the candidate with the most experience in law enforcement as well as the ONLY one with experience in the Marshal’s Office. I believe there are areas where law enforcement could do better. There are areas that law enforcement needs better training in...dealing with people. Overall, you can’t do without law enforcement. Another thing that Marshal Guidry started that I love is an education program at the elementary schools about litter. I plan to keep that going and enhance it. We have the Marshal, the Chief Deputy, 4 full-time deputies, 3 part-time deputies, and 2 administrative clerks. This year, half of them are retiring. So, whoever the Marshal is is going to have a job to fill these positions. If I’m elected Marshal, I’m confident that I can meet that challenge. The 7 candidates that were in this race, I believe we educated a lot of people on what the Marshal’s Office does. All 7 of us ran a clean campaign. There was no backbiting and I don’t believe the people of Southwest Louisiana want to hear that. They want to hear what are you going to do and how are you going to do it. What I want to do is focus on the scope of our office the best that I can with the best people that I can find.

Glenn Berry, Ward 4 Marshal Candidate