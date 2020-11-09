Glenn Berry and Brandon Dever in runoff for Sulphur City Marshal

Ward 4 Marshal Runoff
By Ashley Joseph | November 9, 2020 at 8:17 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 8:17 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - At the end of Election night, two races remained uncalled in Calcasieu Parish--the race for Ward 3 and Ward 4 Marshal.

Last week, we profiled the candidates that will be in the runoff for the Ward 3 Marshal seat. This week, we spoke to the two men who are vying for the same role in Ward 4. Several candidates were on the ballot for Ward 4 Marshal but it ultimately comes down to Sulphur native Brandon Dever and 40-year law enforcement veteran Glenn Berry.

This will be the first time in 18 years that Sulphur will elect a new Marshal. The office being vacated by current Marshall Billy Guidry after announcing his retirement.

“A lot of people don’t even realize..they have no idea what the Marshal’s office does," said Glenn Berry

Out of seven candidates, the results put current Ward 4 Deputy Glenn Berry neck and neck with former Sulphur Police Detective Brandon Dever.

RESULTS: Ward 4 Marshal race
RESULTS: Ward 4 Marshal race (Source: KPLC)

“With law enforcement, probation, mediation, small business, and purchasing buying...I think it’s prepared me to lead the Marshal’s office in an efficient, effective manner," said Dever.

Both are seeking gradual changes for the office if elected.

“There’s some technology that I would like to see enhanced in there. There’s some training that needs to be enhanced. For the most part, our office has a certain scope of responsibility that we need to focus on," Berry said.

“I want to promote an Amnesty Program for those who can’t pay fines. There’s a program where we encourage them to get on a payment program...say for instance if they miss their court date," Dever said.

Berry said a major focus for him is making sure that programs geared toward the elderly population continue under his administration.

“We started an elderly food distribution program," Berry said. “We started out with 5 or 6 homes...we’re up to 40 now. I know there are a lot more people that need this,”

With local courts being closed due to COVID-19, the major cash cow for the Marshal’s office. Dever says he’s confident his experience can help prioritize the department’s budget.

“Not only is the Marshal’s office a servant of the court but it’s a small business in itself.”

Going into the runoff both are optimistic about voter turnout.

“I’ve told everyone who I am and what I’m about. We’re encouraging everyone. Every vote counts right now," said Dever.

“All 7 of us, it added up to 18,700 votes. I would love to see 18,700 votes again on December 5th," said Berry.

Here’s why both candidates think they’ll make the best Ward 4 Marshal:

I retired from SPD in December 2010 as the Assistant Chief of Police.In 2007, while serving as the Assistant Chief, I started the non-profit organization Friends of Sulphur Police. This organization raises funds to help the SPD with equipment and training. There are not many changes I want to make to the Marshal’s Office. Being a Deputy and seeing how well the office works, there are really not many things to be changed. I would introduce more technology for the deputies and more training for them. As you can see, I am the candidate with the most experience in law enforcement as well as the ONLY one with experience in the Marshal’s Office. I believe there are areas where law enforcement could do better. There are areas that law enforcement needs better training in...dealing with people. Overall, you can’t do without law enforcement. Another thing that Marshal Guidry started that I love is an education program at the elementary schools about litter. I plan to keep that going and enhance it. We have the Marshal, the Chief Deputy, 4 full-time deputies, 3 part-time deputies, and 2 administrative clerks. This year, half of them are retiring. So, whoever the Marshal is is going to have a job to fill these positions. If I’m elected Marshal, I’m confident that I can meet that challenge. The 7 candidates that were in this race, I believe we educated a lot of people on what the Marshal’s Office does. All 7 of us ran a clean campaign. There was no backbiting and I don’t believe the people of Southwest Louisiana want to hear that. They want to hear what are you going to do and how are you going to do it. What I want to do is focus on the scope of our office the best that I can with the best people that I can find.
Glenn Berry, Ward 4 Marshal Candidate
I have the qualifications and character to successfully lead the Marshal’s Office. I have expertise in law enforcement, investigations, risk assessment, regulations, policies, compliance, corrective action, documentation, budgets, conflict management, and negotiations. My extensive and diverse qualifications are ideal for preserving the peace, keeping our community safe, enforcing laws, and promoting good community relations. Most of all, I have leadership qualities which I will apply faithfully toward the success of the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office. I want to ensure accountability and consistency to the duties of the Marshal’s Office. You must be fiscally responsible to be the Marshal. I feel like I have the leadership qualities to efficiently and effectively run the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office. A lot of people don’t really know what the Marshal’s Office does. I want to enhance deputy training in the areas of firearms, defensive tactics, security screening, and updated case law. I’m very committed to this community. At the end of the day, all these police departments are strained financially. What can the Marshal do to help assist in making this community better and safer? Funding is going to be a huge challenge for whoever takes over the Marshal’s Office. I want to get to know the system and work hand-in-hand with the judge.
Brandon Dever, Ward 4 Marshal Candidate

The runoff election is Dec. 5.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.