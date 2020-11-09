First Alert Forecast: Weak cold front arrives this week, but no real change in temperatures for a while...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A weak cold front will move through SWLA Tuesday and moisture looks limited, so I am leaving rain out of the forecast for now. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s for afternoon highs until the front arrives and lows will also reach the mid to upper 60s.
A slight cool down will occur midweek with lows back to the 50s and highs in the low 80s, but even these temperatures are above normal. A stronger cold front may arrive by the weekend.
We are still tracking Tropical Storm Eta. Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys Sunday and is now over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Eta will meander for the next couple of days and then the approaching cold front will turn it northward later this week. Dry air will likely cause Eta to weaken later this week before it makes landfall somewhere along the west coast of Florida or possibly in the panhandle. At this point I see no reason to worry here in SWLA, we will continue to monitor it.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
