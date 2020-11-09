First Alert Forecast: Weak cold front arrives this week, but no real change in temperatures for a while...

We are still tracking Tropical Storm Eta. Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys Sunday and is now over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Eta will meander for the next couple of days and then the approaching cold front will turn it northward later this week. Dry air will likely cause Eta to weaken later this week before it makes landfall somewhere along the west coast of Florida or possibly in the panhandle. At this point I see no reason to worry here in SWLA, we will continue to monitor it.