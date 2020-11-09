FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy weather continues through Veterans Day with little to no rain this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The warmth is on this week as the cool pattern we enjoyed over the past week has come to an end for now, with temperatures beginning this morning several degrees warmer in addition to welcoming much higher humidity. This gives a more summer-like feel to the start of the day, with clouds this morning giving way to increasing sunshine later this afternoon. Rain chances stay less than 20% today as a few patchy areas of drizzle move out of the area through sunrise.
Despite morning clouds, rain chances stay low today and tomorrow as conditions look to be very similar for Tuesday and that includes the muggy start with highs back in the lower 80s tomorrow afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our first front of the week will push through the state through the day Wednesday. There will be very limited rain chances with this front, and I expect most of Southwest Louisiana to skirt by with no rain at all as it passes.
This first front of the week will do little for our warm air, keeping highs in the upper 70s to near 80 in its wake with only a slightly reduction in the humidity. Lows drop back into the upper 50s Thursday and Friday mornings with the second cold front of the week arriving Saturday into early Sunday. This will send temperatures down a bit cooler by early next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the lower 50s. This second front will also have a little better chance of rain associated with it’s passage on Saturday as chances are up to 30%.
Tropical Storm Eta continues to move into the extreme southeastern Gulf of Mexico this morning near the Florida Keys and could attain hurricane status as it moves into a patch of warmer water tomorrow and Wednesday. Nonetheless, it remains a non-issue for Southwest Louisiana as it stays off the west coast of Florida through the day, making a turn to the north but not moving anywhere quickly. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the storm along with a new area of possible development in the Caribbean over the next 5 days.
