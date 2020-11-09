FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy weather continues through Veterans Day with little to no rain this week

This first front of the week will do little for our warm air, keeping highs in the upper 70s to near 80 in its wake with only a slightly reduction in the humidity. Lows drop back into the upper 50s Thursday and Friday mornings with the second cold front of the week arriving Saturday into early Sunday. This will send temperatures down a bit cooler by early next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the lower 50s. This second front will also have a little better chance of rain associated with it’s passage on Saturday as chances are up to 30%.