Christmas decorations going up in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Christmas decorations are going up in Lake Charles.
Mayor Nic Hunter said on Facebook that he hopes the lights lift the spirits of the community as it recovers from hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“I just think people need some Christmas cheer right now and I hope you all agree with me!" Hunter said. " I can’t wait until they’re lit up."
Hunter said the cost to put the decorations up is minimal because the city already owns the lights.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.