Regulators propose $80,100 for 2018 fire at Sabine Pass facility

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Federal regulators proposed an $80,100 fine against Cheniere Energy for a 2018 fire at its Sabine Pass LNG facility in Cameron Parish.
On April 26, 2018, a fire ignited on a vent stack as perlite was being placed into the tank. The vent stack fire burned for approximately two hours, causing visible damages to cables, power outlets, and lights on the tank, according to a letter from the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to Cheniere.
The government said Sabine Pass failed to follow the facility’s set procedures while performing maintenance.
“Sabine failed to follow its written procedures for performing maintenance activities under §193.2605 for a perlite refill operation on Tank S-102 at the plant. On April 26, 2018, Sabine initiated maintenance work to add perlite to the annular space of Tank S-102. The filling operation performed by Sabine pursuant to its written procedures required that the vent caps on the tank roof be removed and that perlite be blown into the annular space through the openings. Specifically, sections 6.2 and 6.3 of Sabine’s written procedure/work plan, titled Perlite Top Off, require the installation of a perlite fill line adapter with block valve (i.e. the actual nozzle where the personnel filled the tank with perlite) followed by the installation of a block valve on the vent stack.”
“Sabine’s internal investigation of the incident revealed that its personnel failed to install the block valve on the vent stack of Tank S-101 as required by its procedures during the perlite filling operation. The failure to install the block valve resulted in the ignition of the venting vapors resulting in a fire that damaged control and sensor cables in a cable tray on top of Tank S-102. Sabine’s failure to install the block valve on the vent stack did not provide a means to stop the flow of vapor from the tank, therefore, allowing the fire to burn on top of the tank for approximately two hours before Sabine could extinguish the fire and control the venting vapors.”
Read the full letter HERE.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.