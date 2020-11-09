Regulators propose $80,100 for 2018 fire at Sabine Pass facility

“Sabine’s internal investigation of the incident revealed that its personnel failed to install the block valve on the vent stack of Tank S-101 as required by its procedures during the perlite filling operation. The failure to install the block valve resulted in the ignition of the venting vapors resulting in a fire that damaged control and sensor cables in a cable tray on top of Tank S-102. Sabine’s failure to install the block valve on the vent stack did not provide a means to stop the flow of vapor from the tank, therefore, allowing the fire to burn on top of the tank for approximately two hours before Sabine could extinguish the fire and control the venting vapors.”