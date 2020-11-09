3 BRPD officers placed on leave following incident with LSU WR Koy Moore

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three Baton Rouge police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into an incident shared on social media Sunday, Nov. 8, according to Chief Murphy Paul.
LSU freshman wide receiver Koy Moore posted on social media that he was “violated” by police officers Saturday night. He claims those officers tried to unzip his pants, looking for a weapon he said he did not have.
“I met with Koy and his mom this morning to find out what was going on. His brother was also involved,” Coach Ed Orgeron stated during his weekly Zoom press conference. “In my statement I sent out last night I said there’s no place in America for racism.”
Coach O deferred any additional comment about the case stating that it’s a pending investigation.
“I want to thank Chief Murphy Paul for acting quickly and investigating this. Three officers have been put on paid administrative leave. Obviously we are going to let them deal with everything," Coach Orgeron stated.
Orgeron gave his thoughts via Twitter Sunday night, stating both the Baton Rouge Police Department and LSU are trying to figure out what happened.
LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward released the following statement via the LSU Football Twitter account:
Moore’s mother, Shone Woods, made a statement about the incident on Twitter as well.
“We appreciate Mr. Moore bringing this incident to our attention," BRPD Chief Paul said in a statement Monday. "As in every case, we will be collecting all available evidence and conducting interviews. Accountability and transparency are critical in building trust with the community. I pledge a thorough investigation into this complaint.”
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement concerning the incident:
"My office has been made aware of a situation concerning BRPD and an LSU student. Upon notification, I have been in contact with Chief Paul, who has assured me his department is thoroughly investigating this matter and he has been in touch with the student.
We take these allegations seriously and will await the findings of the investigation. We will get to the bottom of this situation and keep the lines of communication open with the community."
Moore has eight catches for 70 yards so far this season.
