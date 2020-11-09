Authorities searching for Ryan St. armed robbery suspect

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a Ryan St. business at gunpoint earlier this month, according to Lake Charles Police.
Sergeant Brenda Desormeaux says officers were contacted about an armed robbery at a convenience store near West Claude St. and Ryan St. around 10 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2020.
Officers were informed that the suspect was a black man wearing a puffy jacket who entered the store, took out a handgun, and then demanded money from the clerk. They say the suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store heading north on Ryan St. in a silver Cadillac CTS that had a temporary license plate.
A witness who saw the vehicle told officers that it had a large dent in the rear passenger door.
Upon further investigation of the incident, detectives say they believe the suspect to be Coby Jermond Simon, 21, of Lake Charles.
A $325,0000 arrest warrant has been issued for Simon by Judge Canaday for armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm.
The Lake Charles Police Department is asking anyone with information on Simon’s whereabouts to call them at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-491-2222.
