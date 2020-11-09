ACE Blue Roof recipients get letters threatening liens against their property

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Blue Roof Program is one that thousands of people in Southwest Louisiana have relied upon, to protect hurricane-damaged roofs.
But some people are getting notices that liens may be put on their property because the contractor who did the roof didn’t get paid.
And yours truly is one of those who received such a notice.
Blue roofs are free from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. So, why would a contractor I’d never heard of or hired send a letter threatening to put a lien on my house because he wasn’t paid?
Immediately I began looking into this and discovered it’s not necessarily a scam. The subcontractor who did my blue roof claims he was not paid by the contractor who hired him.
Angela Guth, president of the Southwest Louisiana Better Business Bureau has received several complaints from consumers.
“They were receiving some sort of demand payment for these emergency tarpings and when we inquired as to whether they had hired a contractor they said, no, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was who had provided that service and unfortunately we felt like these were some sort of scam letters, They were receiving demands for $7000 up to $10,000 for emergency tarping,” she said.
The Corps of Engineers and FEMA say such liens against homeowners are not proper and not allowed. Manny Broussard with FEMA says such contractors will get their money.
“They will be paid for the work that they performed and it’s not the obligation of the people who received the services, the survivors whose roofs were damaged to have to pay that debt, because FEMA has automatically said we will do this for you. This is one of the services we’re providing to the survivors who had damage,” he said.
The Corps and FEMA advise people not to pay if they get such a demand letter. Still, Attorney Ron Richard, who owns a title company, says people should not ignore or throw away such letters because, if a lien is placed, it can cause trouble for the homeowner, even if the government does eventually get the lien removed.
“You can’t sell the property without clearing up that lien, you can’t take out a loan on that property. In times like this, when people are trying to do SBA loans or other things to help them climb out of the damage from the hurricane, you can’t process any of that if there’s this lien. You have to get that cleared up,” he said.
“If you get a notice that a lien is about to be filed, don’t throw it in the trash and say, ‘Oh, it doesn’t apply to me, this was part of a free government program,’ No. You need to get this addressed.”
Richard does not suggest immediately paying the bill, but he says, as soon as you get such a letter, contact the contractor to get written details on when the work was done, what was done and more and let them know you dispute it.
“What work did they do, an itemized bill of the work, and who did they do that work for exactly what entity did they do it for. I’d want that information and I’d request it in writing. And then in writing, I’d send something to FEMA, to the Corps of Engineers, anyone you can identify. You have to understand the Clerk of Court’s position. If the lien comes to them to be filed and it looks like it is in order, they have to accept it and put it in the public record. They don’t just say, ‘Oh no, this is nonsense. You don’t have to do this.’ That’s not how it works,'” said Richard.
He says take proactive steps immediately.
“Don’t just trust FEMA or the Corps or to tell you, ‘Oh, don’t worry about it.’ This could have real life consequences immediately to your real estate,” said Richard.
“Contact whoever you get it from and ask them what it’s about. Ask them for documentation proving that you some how owe this. A lot of time you have a contractor that you’ve hired to do a job. He then hires a subcontractor to do parts of that job, the plumbing, the electrical, the dirt work. You might not know who those people are so you get a lien from someone you don’t even recognize the name. And you think, ‘Well, this can’t apply to me,’ and you throw it to the side. No, it applies to you because even though you don’t have a contract with that person, that person is entitled to payment for the job they’ve done on that property. So, it’s imperative that you address it, call them, get their documentation. You want to be proactive. You don’t want to just wait and see what happens later,” said Richard.
Richard says sometimes in big real estate transactions, there may be lien of several hundred dollars and the seller will just say to take it out of the proceeds. But he acknowledges that in these times many people are strapped for cash.
“People don’t just have $500 to throw around to wipe out what might or might not be a correct lien against their property, so I wouldn’t just pay it. I would do those things I said to get to the bottom of it first, and then see what can be done.”
As far as the lien being placed, Richard says Louisiana law has specific requirements.
“They have to go to the Clerk of Court’s office and show that they’ve made proper notice, they have to show the bill and generally an affidavit is executed saying that this is true and correct. And once proper procedures are filed it’s not up to the clerk of court, Lynn Jones, to determine if it’s all correct. He’s just making sure the paperwork is correct. It’s sort of like a lawsuit,” explained Richard. “The clerk’s office still has to accept the filing.”
So, if a lien is filed against your property, how do you even know? He says you should get the lien and it should tell you, yet…
“During these times of transition when people have been displaced, it might go to an address that’s not where you are right now. And lots of things are getting lost, the mail’s bad. Someone sent me something from New Orleans the day, it took two and a half weeks for me to get it,” he said. “So, things can occur and you don’t know, until it’s too late.”
A lot of times, he says, people don’t realize they have a lien until they are trying to borrow money or engage in a property transaction.
In my case, the contractor who send me a ‘notice of intent to file lien’ has received a ‘cease and desist’ letter from the government, and has indicated he will follow the government’s instructions on how to go against the prime contractor’s bond to get the money he is owed.
The whole episode shows the importance of using licensed, bonded contractors.
