ACE Blue Roof recipients get letters threatening liens against their property

“Contact whoever you get it from and ask them what it’s about. Ask them for documentation proving that you some how owe this. A lot of time you have a contractor that you’ve hired to do a job. He then hires a subcontractor to do parts of that job, the plumbing, the electrical, the dirt work. You might not know who those people are so you get a lien from someone you don’t even recognize the name. And you think, ‘Well, this can’t apply to me,’ and you throw it to the side. No, it applies to you because even though you don’t have a contract with that person, that person is entitled to payment for the job they’ve done on that property. So, it’s imperative that you address it, call them, get their documentation. You want to be proactive. You don’t want to just wait and see what happens later,” said Richard.