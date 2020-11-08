Preparing the Avenue of Flags ahead of Veterans Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Since Hurricanes Laura and Delta, it’s been a priority to get the Orange Grove and Graceland Cemetery cleaned up in time for the annual Avenue of Flags.
“The first weekend we got here, you couldn’t even drive through the roads. There are so many large limbs and trees down,” said Ted Harless, Director of the Avenue of Flags. “We lost 50 large oak trees that got uprooted, and so, we’ve been out here with different crews each weekend cutting them up and hauling them out.”
Harless explained they’ve made significant progress cleaning up the Orange Grove and Graceland Cemetery, though there is still a long way to go.
“We’re out here just scrambling trying to get everything cleaned up, so we can put the Avenue of Flags up on Wednesday, on Veterans Day."
After the back-to-back hurricanes, Houston native Jake Stovall was one of the first volunteers out at the cemetery cleaning up debris.
"I found out it’s a lot of Veterans, and I wanted to get it ready for Veterans Day. So, I had this crazy idea to clean up the whole thing by myself,” Stovall said.
At the surface, the clean-up process can appear to be an impossible task, but Stovall inspired more volunteers like those from the Cotton Foundation.
“When Cotton heard about it, we decided to bring our crew out as Veterans Day is only a few days away and make sure it is ready for the parade of flags,” said Larissa Potiomkin, Director of the Cotton Foundation. “We want to make sure that families can come here and pay their respects and restore hope to these gravesites, for these people that fought for everything.”
They’re here cleaning up, just in time for Veterans Day.
“Veterans gave their life for us. A lot of people that are buried in this cemetery gave their life for their freedom, for me to be able to do what I do and say what I do and play on social media,” Stovall said. “So, I wanted to honor them on Veterans Day especially. I wanted their families to have a nice place to come visit their families.”
The Avenue of Flags will be on display this Veterans Day, though Harless said, cleaning up the cemetery will still take a few more days.
For more information on the Cotton Foundation, click HERE.
