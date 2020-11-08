FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds sticking around to end the weekend, sunshine and warm temperatures return Monday

Our afternoon highs have ranged from the lower 70′s for areas to the north to upper 70′s for areas further south where there has been more sunshine. Most of the rain has been confined for areas north of I-10 and through the rest of the evening we can expect a few more showers to be around and slowly beginning to diminish as we head overnight. As for the temperatures we can expect another warm evening as we are back into the middle 60′s for many locations starting out Monday morning with a few lower 60′s for inland areas. Sunshine will be returning though as high pressure builds in through the middle of the week. Highs will be a few degrees warmer through Wednesday as well as we can expect the lower 80′s to return, which is roughly 10 degrees above average as we should be in the lower 70′s.