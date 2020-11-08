FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds sticking around to end the weekend, sunshine and warm temperatures return Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen more clouds and showers around this afternoon as we have an upper level disturbance moving through the region. Good news is that the rain has been isolated in nature and we aren’t expecting a lot of rain through the rest of the evening.
Our afternoon highs have ranged from the lower 70′s for areas to the north to upper 70′s for areas further south where there has been more sunshine. Most of the rain has been confined for areas north of I-10 and through the rest of the evening we can expect a few more showers to be around and slowly beginning to diminish as we head overnight. As for the temperatures we can expect another warm evening as we are back into the middle 60′s for many locations starting out Monday morning with a few lower 60′s for inland areas. Sunshine will be returning though as high pressure builds in through the middle of the week. Highs will be a few degrees warmer through Wednesday as well as we can expect the lower 80′s to return, which is roughly 10 degrees above average as we should be in the lower 70′s.
Rain chances will be remaining low as well even though we will see a cold front pushing through Tuesday into Wednesday. The front will be beneficial though as it will help to keep Eta off to our south and east. Overall temperatures will be slow to fall as we don’t really see a drop behind the front. For the second half of the week highs drop back into the middle and upper 70′s with our overnight lows in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Our attention will turn to another front as we head into the weekend and this one may bring a few isolated showers to the area, but a bigger cool down will be possible as we head into next week.
As for the tropics we are continuing to track Tropical Storm Eta as it moves closer to the southern tip of Florida and the Florida Keys. It’s forecast to strengthen slightly as it moves off to the west and southwest over Monday and into Tuesday as the storm moves into the eastern Gulf. The good news continues to be the cold front that is coming through our area for the middle of the week, which will help to push Eta off to the east. We won’t see any impacts here in Southwest Louisiana as all the impacts will be over in Florida. Enjoy the nice weather that is ahead to start the week as we see plenty of sunshine with lower rain chances.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.