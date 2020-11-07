Sulphur and St. Louis volleyball advance to state tournament

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the first time since 2003 the Sulphur Lady Tors have punched their ticket to the state volleyball tournament. Sulphur defeated Acadiana in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Tors were down two sets to start and fought their way back to win three sets to two.
Meanwhile, (11) St. Louis upset (6) Haynes Academy on Friday to advance to the quarterfinals.
St. Louis will play (3) Archbishop Hannan - Division III bracket
(8) Sulphur will host (1) Dominican - Division I bracket
**Both games on Thursday 11/12
