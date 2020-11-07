FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers possible Sunday, sunshine returns to start the new week

For the rest of this evening we can expect clouds to be in and out of the area as well as temperatures slowly begin to fall as we near sunset. We are watching a batch of rain off to our east right now that is trying to work its way westward very slowly. At this point most of the rain will remain to the east, but a few showers and storms will be possible for our eastern most zones. Overnight rain chances diminish and clouds will become the bigger story as we watch them filtering in from the south. Temperatures will be slow to fall overnight as we see clouds keeping overnight lows in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s, which is above average for this time of year. Clouds will be slow to warm Sunday as well as we don’t see much in the way of sunshine during the day with highs reaching the upper 70′s to near 80, but what we will have to watch for is for a few showers to pop up during the morning and afternoon. It won’t be a washout by any means, but keep a rain jacket or umbrella around if you plan on being outside at all. You can always get the latest check on radar using the KPLC First Alert Weather App.