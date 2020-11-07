FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers possible Sunday, sunshine returns to start the new week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A nice start to the afternoon to start the weekend as we are seeing plenty of sunshine and a warm afternoon as highs have climbed into the upper 70′s to near 80. Clouds will be a bigger factor for Sunday as we see slightly higher rain chances as well as moisture works its way in from the south and east.
For the rest of this evening we can expect clouds to be in and out of the area as well as temperatures slowly begin to fall as we near sunset. We are watching a batch of rain off to our east right now that is trying to work its way westward very slowly. At this point most of the rain will remain to the east, but a few showers and storms will be possible for our eastern most zones. Overnight rain chances diminish and clouds will become the bigger story as we watch them filtering in from the south. Temperatures will be slow to fall overnight as we see clouds keeping overnight lows in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s, which is above average for this time of year. Clouds will be slow to warm Sunday as well as we don’t see much in the way of sunshine during the day with highs reaching the upper 70′s to near 80, but what we will have to watch for is for a few showers to pop up during the morning and afternoon. It won’t be a washout by any means, but keep a rain jacket or umbrella around if you plan on being outside at all. You can always get the latest check on radar using the KPLC First Alert Weather App.
Moving into the new week we will see clearing conditions as we see a couple of fronts pushing through the region and keeping the rain to our south as well as keeping Tropical Storm Eta well away from Louisiana. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer through the middle of the week as we can expect highs in the lower 80′s with overnight lows in the lower 60′s. Rain chances stay away through the end of the week as we see highs slowly dropping to end the week with us cooling into the middle and upper 70′s.
Into Friday and Saturday another disturbance looks to move through and will bring the possibility of a few showers by Friday and Saturday. As for the tropics we are still watching Tropical Storm Eta as it moves to the north and will move closer and closer to Florida. It still looks to make a westward turn and potentially moving into the eastern Gulf, but with the fronts moving through it will be pushed further to the east and will have no impact to Southwest Louisiana. So enjoy the nice evening and have a great Sunday afternoon!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
