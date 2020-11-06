Volunteers to help clean up Orange Grove and Graceland Cemetery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cotton Foundation is teaming up with local volunteers to help clean up the Orange Grove & Graceland Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
Their goal is to help remove debris and refuse from gravesites and roadways in preparation for Veteran’s Day next week. Volunteers hope to help restore dignity to those who are buried and give their families a beautiful place to mourn, in the midst of our recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
The historic Orange Grove & Graceland Cemetery is the resting place of many Lake Charles' Veterans, local dignitaries, and generations of families dating back to the 1800′s. The cemetery is also the sight of the Avenue of Flags which is one of the nation’s largest tributes to fallen Veterans where over 1,000 flags are placed throughout the grounds.
The cleanup will be from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Orange Grove & Graceland Cemetery on 2023 Broad St, Lake Charles, LA 70601.
