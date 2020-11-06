Vinton and Gillis Elementary Schools to reopen

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced that two additional schools will be reopening to students next week.
Vinton Elementary School will reopen on Monday, November 9.
Gillis Elementary School will reopen on Tuesday, November 10.
The School Board reminds parents that while these campuses are safe for students, repairs are ongoing across the district and some aspects of campuses will not look the same as they did before the storms. But they are looking forward to Calcasieu campuses being restored to better than they were before once construction is finished.
