Picking between a coronavirus test: what you need to know

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - By the end of November, Prien Lake Mall will have coronavirus testing available through QuestCap, which will deliver results in less than 24 hours.
QuestCap will be conducting antigen and antibody tests for $59 and $179 respectively.
“Antigen tests do tell you if you have active coronavirus right now," said Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Regional Medical Director for Region 5. "They’re just not as sensitive, meaning they don’t pick up quite as many real cases of coronavirus as a full PCR test, which is a send-off test, but the benefit is that you get results pretty quick within 15 minutes.”
She explained they’re currently administering antigen tests on their first responders.
“They’re good tests but they miss some cases of coronavirus, so sometimes they need a follow-up confirmatory PCR test under certain circumstances,” Dr. Cavanaugh said.
There is PCR testing being offered across the region.
“The best test is still going to be a PCR test," Dr. Cavanaugh said. "Those turn-around times have improved substantially from over the summer when at first we were seeing 10 or 14 days to get results, we’re now often seeing results in two days or three days.”
Oftentimes, for free.
“The downside is that it does take a couple of days to come back so there are definitely benefits to 15-minute turnaround time antigen testing as well,” Dr. Cavanaugh said.
Antibody testing is something, Dr. Cavanaugh explained, is not used to determine whether or not you are positive at the time the test is taken.
“They tell us if they’re accurate tests if maybe we could have coronavirus at some point in the past," Dr. Cavanaugh said. "The problem is that a lot of them cross-react with common cold coronavirus and not the COVID-19 coronavirus, and so, I still don’t think the medical community has a high confidence in the accuracy of those tests.”
Regardless of the outcome of the test, Dr. Cavanaugh said, quarantining is still mandatory if exposed to COVID-19.
“Even if you test negative on a test, on day six, you can turn positive on day seven or day eight. So, that test is only good for the day that you take it."
For available testing locations, click HERE.
