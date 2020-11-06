Local company holding free roof giveaway for Hurricane Laura, Delta storm victims

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -So many in the Lake Area are in need of roof repairs in the wake of Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
A local roofing company is now offering thousands of dollars in free services to those who may be struggling with the recovery process.
“There is a lot of people that didn’t read their fine print," said Eric Salazar. "There’s a lot of people that aren’t going to be able to get a roof because their insurance is not communicating very well and that’s where the free roof giveaway comes in.”
Following Hurricanes Laura and Delta, the last few months have been busy, to say the least, for local contractors.
“We’ve done over 180 roofs just in the 3 months. I mean, there was just so much destruction."
Widespread destruction and a lack of help for many residents have made the road to recovery a bit of a struggle. That’s why Salazar roofing is giving back the best way they know how.
“The hardest part is to see a family living in a camper, it’s already been 3 months now and they don’t have an answer from their insurance as to if they can get their roof replaced.”
Eric Salazar VP of Residential Sales for Salazar Roofing says the hardest part is seeing stories like that...stories that resonate with so many in Southwest Louisiana.
“This storm is the worst storm I’ve seen as far as insurance goes. It’s a free roof giveaway and we just want to give back to the community. No strings attached.”
He says the company has already done some pro bono work in the Lake Area since Laura. Having dealt with his own fair share of storms, he understands the needs of a community plagued with the devastation from not one but two back-to-back hurricanes.
“I’m from Oklahoma, there’s a lot of tornadoes over there. I’ve been in a position where I needed help. So, I’m glad I can be in a position to help others now.”
One winner will be chosen. Salazar said there is the possibility of another giveaway in the future.
Anyone living in Louisiana who is 18 years of age or older may enter. Entries will be accepted from November 1st, 2020 through November 30th, 2020. The winner will be announced by December 4th, 2020, and notified by email only. The roof giveaway is for a roof valued at up to $10,000.
