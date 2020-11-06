How to replace lost or damaged documents in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many residents have lost important documents during Hurricanes Laura and Delta. We have a list of useful websites and contacts that can help you replace these documents.
Birth and Death Certificates
Visit https://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/page/649, call 504-593-5100 or email dhh-vitelweb@la.gov.
Louisiana Driver Licenses
Marriage and Divorce Documents
Visit the Louisiana Registrar and Vital Records office online at https://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/page/2687.
Green Cards
Visit https://www.uscis.gov/green-card/after-we-grant-your-green-card/replace-your-green-card or call 800-375-5283.
Social Security Cards
Visit https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount or call 800-772-1213.
Identity Theft Resource Center
Visit https://www.idtheftcenter.org/, call 888-400-5530 or email info@fightidentitytheft.com.
Medicare Cards
Visit https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount or call 800-772-1213 (TTY 800-325-0778) 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday – Friday.
Tax Return Documents and Filing Deadlines
The IRS announced that survivors of Hurricane Laura have until Dec. 31, 2020, to file individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Hurricane Delta survivors have until Feb. 16, 2021.
For more information, visit https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-relief-in-disaster-situations or call 800-829-1040 (TTY 800-822-4059).
U.S. Department of Agriculture Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool for Farmers
Military Service Records
Insurance Documents
Contact the Louisiana Department of Insurance online at http://www.ldi.la.gov/ or call 800-259-5300 or 225-342-5900.
National Archives Records
Visit https://www.archives.gov/preservation/records-emergency or call 866-272-6272.
You can learn how to preserve family archives, such as papers and photographs, at https://www.archives.gov/preservation/family-archives.
Legal Resources
To request legal help visit https://www.disasterlegalaid.org/legalhelp/ or call 800-310-7029.
