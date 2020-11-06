Girlfriend of South Irwin St. homicide victim arrested

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The girlfriend of the South Irwin St. homicide victim has been accused of killing him by stabbing him multiple times with a knife, according to the Sulphur Police Department.
Capt. Jason Gully says officers were dispatched to a residence on South Irwin St. after receiving a report of a stabbing around 7:23 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2020.
When officers arrived they found Byron Ray laying on the floor with multiple stab wounds. First aid was given to Ray until paramedics arrived at the scene.
Ray was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
During their investigation officers say they discovered that Ray and his girlfriend, Chelsey White, were involved in an argument. They say that at some point during the argument White stabbed Ray multiple times with a knife.
White has been placed under arrest and booked into the Sulphur Jail for Second-degree murder, resisting an officer, possession of a Schedule I drug, obstruction of justice, and the illegal use of a criminally dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Her bond has been set at $490,000 by Judge Canaday.
The Sulphur Police Department asks anyone with additional information about this case to contact Det. Cain at 337- 527-4598 or Det. Console at 337-313-1158.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.