FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fantastic Friday weather with only slim rain chances this weekend

It’s possible there could be a little patchy fog early Saturday which will give way to a lot of sunshine to start the day. Highs tomorrow top out in the upper 70s with a slight late-afternoon rain chance. Models show a couple of late-day showers sneaking in from the east closer to sunset. These showers will be limited in who they affect and only bring a 20% coverage to Southwest Louisiana. Lows Saturday night drop into the lower 60s. Rain chances stay low enough that it should not interfere with your outdoor plans and late enough in the day that we’ll get the enjoy most of the daytime hours rain free across all of Southwest Louisiana.