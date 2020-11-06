FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fantastic Friday weather with only slim rain chances this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures in the lower 50s will warm up quickly today with another full day of sunshine, light breezes, low humidity and about all you could ask for on a November day. Highs today in the upper 70s are close to normal for this time of year with our average high in Lake Charles 75. It’s certainly weather you don’t want to waste, and if you plan to grill out this evening, it should be a perfect evening outside with temperatures dropping into the 60s through the evening and continuing to drop into the upper 50s overnight.
It’s possible there could be a little patchy fog early Saturday which will give way to a lot of sunshine to start the day. Highs tomorrow top out in the upper 70s with a slight late-afternoon rain chance. Models show a couple of late-day showers sneaking in from the east closer to sunset. These showers will be limited in who they affect and only bring a 20% coverage to Southwest Louisiana. Lows Saturday night drop into the lower 60s. Rain chances stay low enough that it should not interfere with your outdoor plans and late enough in the day that we’ll get the enjoy most of the daytime hours rain free across all of Southwest Louisiana.
By Sunday, similar conditions continue with sunshine mixed with a few clouds through the day and slim late-afternoon rain chances returning again closer to sunset. Highs become even warmer through the first half of next week as rain chances stay low through most of the work-week ahead. Highs in the lower 80s through Wednesday ahead of our first front arrives and only slightly cooler behind this front which also looks to not be rainmaker for our area.
The second front of the week is scheduled by next weekend and has the potential to drop temperatures quite a bit cooler by next Saturday and Sunday with highs going back into the upper 60s and lows in the 50s. These fronts will help keep Eta well away from Southwest Louisiana as it moves closer to the Gulf next week.
All reliable computer models unfortunately do show Eta moving into the southeastern Gulf next week but also keep any impacts well away from Louisiana thanks to a series of cold front moving through. Cooler water temperatures in the Gulf will also act to limit strengthening to beyond a tropical storm before likely making landfall over the Florida panhandle late next week. We’ll continue to watch Eta closely but are currently not concerned about any threat to Louisiana at this time.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
