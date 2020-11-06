Centex - Lake Charles seeking local volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine clinical studies

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Centex Studies - Lake Charles says it is seeking volunteers to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine.
Centex Studies says adults who qualify and participate could receive access to the study vaccine at no cost and compensation for study-related time and travel.
The company announced Friday it has have been selected for new COVID-19 clinical trials.
No insurance is required to participate. Those who wish to get involved can call 337-433-3441 or visit centexstudies.com for more information.
Centex Studies has four locations across Texas and Louisiana. Centex is part of the global network Headlands Research.
