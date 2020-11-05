Sports Person of the Week - Erika Whittington

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After finishing the regular season undefeated and winning their first district title since 2003, the Sulphur Golden Tors volleyball team is heading to the second round of the playoffs.
“Last year we hosted at home in the first round, but we didn’t win that one." said head coach Bridget Coppels "So, this is the first since I’ve been the head coach this is the first playoff game at home that we’ve won in my four years of being here.”
The lady Golden Tors have experienced a lot of positive production this year despite having to make a lot of adjustments due to the pandemic and hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“It hasn’t happened since my freshman year." said senior middle blocker Erika Whittington "This is our first victory in the playoffs so it’s kind of a big thing and we’ve all grown together, and we’ve worked so hard for this since our freshman year.”
Whittington has been a constant force for this Lady Tor team. In the opening playoff game vs Hahnville, Whittington posted 6 digs and 9 kills.
“Right now I think number one Erika Whittington our senior middle blocker is playing phenomenal!" said Coppels "She’s stepping up, she’s being a leader when we need her to get kills, she’s going to do it. She’s going to do it when we need her to dig balls, she’s going to do it. Right now she’s doing everything amazing for us and I’m just really proud of her.”
Whether it’s on the court or in the classroom, success follows Whittington.
“I know she’s a 4.0 GPA student. So, she has amazing academics." Coppels said "I know she wants to play college ball it’s a conversation that we’ve had.”
The conversation for Sulphur now shifts on how the team can reach the Pontchartrain Center next week.
“We set this goal to win districts, to win playoffs and make it to state way back before the pandemic ever started and they never let these road bumps get in the way of that goal." said Coppels "They always fought everyday no matter what happened. They always fought hard to reach their goal and so I’m really proud of them for that.”
