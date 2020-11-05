Residents eligible for Hurricane Laura assistance may also be eligible for Delta assistance

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA has released a statement for residents who suffered damage during Hurricanes Laura and Delta reminding them that damage caused by multiple disasters is treated separately based on which event caused the damage, even to the same property.
They advise that owners and renters whose homes were damaged by Laura and applied to FEMA should apply again if their primary residence sustained additional damage from Delta.
Homeowners who relocated due to damage from Laura and are renting may apply as renters if their personal property at their temporary residence was damaged by Delta.
Applicants who are eligible for Rental Assistance from Laura may continue to receive up to 18 months under that disaster declaration. However, they cannot simultaneously receive Rental Assistance for additional disasters.
Renters who have additional personal property damage due to Delta should apply at the address where they were residing at the time of Delta, not Laura.
The following are the deadlines to apply for FEMA assistance:
- Hurricane Laura: Nov. 27.
- Hurricane Delta: Dec. 16.
