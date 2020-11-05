RAM Free Medical, Dental and Vision Clinic

Remote Area Medical and the City of Lake Charles will provide free dental, medical and vision services to area residents November 13th and 14th at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Clinic doors open at 6am each day.
All RAM services are provided free of charge, and no ID is required. All services are provided on a first-come, first served basis.
Services may include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, flu shots, and general medical exams. Free colon cancer screening test kits will also be available. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered to every patient attending the clinic.
All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building. New air flow, disinfecting processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers.
RAM is in need of volunteers for in a wide variety of areas. No experience is necessary for general support positions such as check in. Medical personnel in the vision and dental fields are also needed. For more information about RAM’s mobile clinics, donate, or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
