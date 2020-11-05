Meet with contractors and lawyers at free expo Nov. 7

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - HBCU Adventures will be holding another free contractor and business expo for Southwest Louisiana residents to visit with businesses and lawyers, to ask questions, and get a feel for contractors in person. You can even hire on the spot.
Every vendor is fully vetted, licensed, bonded, insured, has no civil cases against them, and has local offices so residents don’t have to worry about getting scammed.
During the last expo in October over 350 residents come out to find and hire companies they need to repair their home.
The upcoming event will include 20 booths from FEMA and the Louisiana Department of Insurance as well.
The expo will be Saturday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Christian Baptist Church in Lake Charles on 4460 5th Ave.
The event is free with no registration required.
