MAP: Most popular Thanksgiving side in every state

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A company used Google trends to determine the most popular Thankgsiving side in every state.
While most of the United States stuck to traditional Thanksgiving fare, the most popular side in Maine was a side salad.
But Maine was the outlier - most of the rest of the country went for carbs. It is a holiday after all!
Zippia found that mashed potatoes was the favorite of 10 states, but in seven states - all next to each other on the East Coast - the favorite was mac and cheese.
Not surprising in Louisiana, the favorite was cornbread dressing.
Check out the map to see the most popular side in each state.
