Gov. Edwards extends Phase 3 in La. until early December

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards held a news conference Thursday, Nov. 5 to update the state’s people on the fight against COVID-19.
During the press conference, Gov. Edwards extended Phase 3 in Louisiana until Dec. 4. He urged people to consider their holiday plans carefully so the state can continue to make progress.
In a recent White House report, Louisiana now ranks among the lowest COVID-19 cases per capita in the country and the lowest COVID-positive rate of any southern state. It’s a stark difference from the chart-topping numbers the state was seeing earlier in the pandemic.
The governor’s current executive order expires Friday, Nov. 6. A new one will be signed then, extending Phase 3.
“The mitigation measures we have in place are slowing the spread of COVID and saving lives and now is not the time to let up,” Gov. Edwards said. “All Louisianans need to continue to work together to slow the spread of COVID in our state and keep hospitalizations down so that we do not risk our ability to deliver health care to our people. We have now seen three consecutive days of increasing hospitalizations, and last saw this many people in the hospital in mid-September. As we move into the holiday season, it is important that people do not let their guard down. We have seen COVID spread because of small, private gatherings at people’s homes and everyone should be focused on minimizing their risk and protecting their loved ones.”
While much of the country is seeing a surge in cases right now, Louisiana’s new daily case count and positivity rate has remained largely stable. The state has the 44th highest number of new cases per capita, with the lowest positivity rate and new cases per capita in the south, the governor’s office says.
Click here to read the governor’s Phase 3 order. Click here to read the extension of emergency provisions that is also extended to Dec. 4. Click here to see the data presented at Thursday’s press conference.
