FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our perfection November weather continues; rain chances stay very low through the weekend

Tropical Depression Eta continues to grow even weaker over land as it continues to crawl across Honduras today in Central America. This storm certainly has the possibility of fizzling out altogether before having the opportunity to return to the open waters by the end of the week, but some models do show redevelopment and a push toward Cuba this weekend and possibly even toward South Florida early next week. We will continue to monitor Eta, but at this time it looks to pose no threat to Louisiana.