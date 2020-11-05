FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our perfection November weather continues; rain chances stay very low through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A nice feel as you head out the door this morning for work and school with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and another fast warm-up on the way. One thing we’ll notice though after the sun rises today will be some clouds as an upper level disturbance moves quickly through the area. These clouds won’t be producing any rain though and should clear out by this afternoon leaving us with a great sunset later this afternoon.
After the sun sets, temperatures fall back into the 60s in the 6 p.m. hour and continue to drop into the lower 50s overnight. A few clouds from time to time will return for Friday but we’ll continue to keep rain out of the forecast as we end the work week. Highs in the middle to upper 70s will again return. Lows Friday night closer to 60.
Saturday and Sunday will both be decent days this weekend although there is an introduction of a slight rain chance. A trough of low pressure moving across the Gulf will help spark a couple of showers, but the good news is that models have trended lower on the coverage of rain across Southwest Louisiana. We’ll keep the chances low at 20% both days and any shower would be isolated to just a couple of locations.
If you have outdoor plans this Veterans Day weekend, you should have no big issues and I certainly wouldn’t tell you to cancel. Speaking of Veterans Day, next week should continue to bring low rain chances as we move closer to the official day as the first of two cold fronts approaches the area next week.
A slight chance of rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday with the passage of this rather weak front, as computer models continue to show very little rain with its passage. Highs drop slightly by the middle of next week. Another cold front Friday into Saturday could also spark a few showers although it too looks to be a minimal rain producer and bring only a slight drop in temperatures again by this weekend.
Tropical Depression Eta continues to grow even weaker over land as it continues to crawl across Honduras today in Central America. This storm certainly has the possibility of fizzling out altogether before having the opportunity to return to the open waters by the end of the week, but some models do show redevelopment and a push toward Cuba this weekend and possibly even toward South Florida early next week. We will continue to monitor Eta, but at this time it looks to pose no threat to Louisiana.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
