First Alert Forecast: Gradual warming trend continues, very limited rain possible this weekend

We are still tracking what is left of former Hurricane Eta. The remnants of Eta will likely move back into the Caribbean Sea tonight or Friday. After that it looks to cross Cuba and head toward Florida. But high pressure may build north of it and force it back to the west toward the Gulf of Mexico. By this time, the approaching front mentioned above should arrive and force Eta back to the north by early next week. At this point I see no reason to worry here in SWLA, we will continue to monitor it.