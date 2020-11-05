First Alert Forecast: Gradual warming trend continues, very limited rain possible this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A gradual warming trend is under way as dewpoints increased significantly Thursday, and temperatures will continue to moderate. Temperatures will start off Friday morning in the 50s and climb into mid to upper 70s by the afternoon.
A trough of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move across the area over the next few days, but moisture will be limited. For now, I am leaving rain out of the forecast, but showers look more likely just east of SWLA. If you have outdoor plans this weekend please continue to monitor the forecast in case the rain looks more likely to impact SWLA. Temperatures will remain warm through the weekend with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s.
A weak cold front will move through SWLA Tuesday of next week and once again moisture looks limited, so I am leaving rain out of the forecast for now. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s for afternoon highs until the front arrive and lows will also reach the low to mid 60s.
A slight cool down will occur midweek with lows back to the 50s and highs in the 70s. A stronger cold front may arrive late next week or next weekend.
We are still tracking what is left of former Hurricane Eta. The remnants of Eta will likely move back into the Caribbean Sea tonight or Friday. After that it looks to cross Cuba and head toward Florida. But high pressure may build north of it and force it back to the west toward the Gulf of Mexico. By this time, the approaching front mentioned above should arrive and force Eta back to the north by early next week. At this point I see no reason to worry here in SWLA, we will continue to monitor it.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
