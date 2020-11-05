E. Beauregard veterans ceremony to be held this weekend with changes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Despite two hurricanes and the pandemic, the East Beauregard Veterans Celebration will continue for its 21st year. They’ve been honoring veterans in Dry Creek for two decades and they’re not about to stop now. Dry Creek resident Jody Campbell began the event after seeing area veterans support the troops headed to the Mid-East during multiple conflicts.
“That was probably the most ecstatic I’ve seen people about military services for our nation,” said Campbell. “But I also remember all those Vietnam veterans on Hwy. 171 out there waving those boys on. And the reception they received both going and coming home.”
Campbell says he still hears the “thank yous” from veterans of World War 2, Korea and Vietnam.
“These old boys are pushing me harder than they ever have. But I can appreciate the fact. I can hear their voices like it was yesterday, saying you’ve got to keep this thing going. This is what being an American is all about. This is what patriotism is all about.”
So this year, because of the pandemic, it’ll be a drive up celebration of veterans in the E. Beauregard stadium parking lot.
“We’ll have FM transmitters there for their radios in their cars. We would ask them to stay with their car. Tailgate style, lawn chairs, whatever.”
Campbell feels the honor is especially needed this year. The celebration will take place Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. in the East Beauregard High School stadium parking lot. It’s located just north of Dry Creek on La. Hwy. 113.
