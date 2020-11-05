Calcasieu libraries bringing “pop-up libraries” to damaged branches

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Calcasieu Libraries are finding new ways to be innovative as COVID-19 cases remain steady and as we continue on the long road to recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“We realize some people still don’t have access to the internet and some just need a good book to read. We’re trying to offer that to the communities that have damage to their libraries.”
The Calcasieu Parish Public Library is offering “Pop-up” libraries at the branches that sustained the most damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta and are currently closed to the public.
- Fontenot Memorial Library (Vinton)
- Epps Memorial Library (North Lake Charles)
- Moss Bluff Library
“It’s been, to be expected, kind of a slow recovery.”
Epps Memorial Branch Manager Felicia Oliver says for the community she serves--finding resources pre-Laura and Delta was a challenge. A challenge now heightened due to the destruction left behind.
“A lot of people in this community rely on the computers and the copiers, faxers," Oliver said. "So, I think it has been a significant change in this community for our library not to be open.”
That’s why she and her staff jumped at the idea of offering a pop-up library to serve the community.
“We all know, we’re doing insurance paperwork and such so they really need to come in and use the internet. That’s what’s great about these pop-up libraries. Even though the branch is closed, they can still come in...access the internet, print, fax," said Christy Comeaux, Public Information Officer.
The pop-up libraries will allow patrons to check out a variety of items without having to drive to the next community to visit a branch.
“We will also have a couple of laptop computers and a printer available for patrons who may need to access the internet or have a few documents printed,” Comeaux added.
Oliver said right now it’s uncertain when the library will be fully repaired but she hopes this temporary solution can serve as a helping hand for the community moving forward.
“Because they’ve relied on those services from our library before the storms...it’s important to offer those services now."
The next pop-up library will take place at the Moss Bluff Library, located at 261 Parish Road, on Thursday, November 12th from 12 pm-4 pm.
Library officials hope to repeat the trio of mobile libraries every month at the locations.
“Our aim is to hold the three pop up libraries once a month at our closed locations. But we all know that Louisiana weather can change in a heartbeat, so patrons are advised to visit our webpage for up to date information,” said Comeaux. “In the event of rain or bitterly cold weather, the location will have to be rescheduled.”
For more information on the “Pop-Up” libraries, visit the library webpage at www.calcasieulibrary.org.
