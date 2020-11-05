Calcasieu assessor providing reductions in value throughout parish following hurricanes

If you are unable to live in your homestead property, you can file for a Disaster Homestead Continuation which will allow you to maintain your homestead even though you are temporarily unable to live in your home. This is ONLY good if you DO NOT file for homestead anywhere else while your home is being repaired. Additional information of damage may be provided by property owners to our office for further review and possible additional valuation adjustments. Go to: www.calcasieuassessor.org