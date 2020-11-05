Calcasieu assessor providing reductions in value throughout parish following hurricanes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Tax Assessor’s office will be providing reductions in value on all structures throughout the parish following hurricanes Laura and Delta, according to information released today.
Calcasieu Assessor Wendy Curphy Aguillard released the following information:
HOMESTEAD PROPERTY
If you are unable to live in your homestead property, you can file for a Disaster Homestead Continuation which will allow you to maintain your homestead even though you are temporarily unable to live in your home. This is ONLY good if you DO NOT file for homestead anywhere else while your home is being repaired. Additional information of damage may be provided by property owners to our office for further review and possible additional valuation adjustments. Go to: www.calcasieuassessor.org
Please see the Disaster Reassessment Application Tab to provide information and file the Disaster Homestead Continuation form electronically. The Disaster Reassessment form & Disaster Homestead Continuation form are also available for print or download on our Forms Tab. You MUST provide documentation requested for additional review of your property.
REAL ESTATE/BUILDINGS
Additional information of damage may be provided by property owners to our office for further review and possible additional valuation adjustments. Go to: www.calcasieuassessor.org
Please see the Disaster Reassessment Application Tab to provide information and file the form electronically. The Disaster Reassessment form is also available for print or download on our Forms Tab. You MUST provide documentation requested for additional review of your property.
BUSINESS/PERSONAL PROPERTY
For business assets (inventory, furniture, fixtures, equipment) please provide a revised LAT5 form with supporting documentation of loss for possible valuation adjustment to personal property assets. Go to: www.calcasieuassessor.org
Please see the Online LAT5 Reporting Tab to file the form electronically. The LAT5 form is also available for print or download on our Forms Tab. You MUST provide documentation requested for additional review of your property.
***Please note: There may be some instances when the damage may not result in any additional change of assessed valuation.***
If you have questions, please feel free to call our office at 337-721-3000 for more information.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.