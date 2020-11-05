Balancing the true cost of debris pickup with money spent

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Local officials say debris from Hurricanes Laura and Delta costs about $20 per cubic yard to get rid of from pickup to disposal. So, what assurance is there that tax dollars are paying for what is picked up, no more, no less.
One Southwest Louisiana mayor has become well-versed on the subject.
Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey says it was a huge relief when it was recently announced the federal government would pick up the tab for 100% of the cost of debris pickup and disposal for at least a 30 day period.
For a small city like Westlake, they’ve had a huge amount of debris to get rid of since the hurricanes.
Hardey says the process includes extensive documentation by a company called Tetra Tech that photographs and documents each load as it’s picked up and when it’s brought to a drop off site. The documentation includes how full the truck is, the type of debris and more.
Hardey gets daily reports including one on his phone that shows what’s been picked up and what’s still there.
“They can give me a digital picture of every road in Westlake by how much they picked up and where it’s been picked up and when they’ve got a complete load. They’ve got a spotter, and they’ve got a recorder for Tetra Tech with every truck. So, they walk up, they take a digital picture alongside the road that gives them GPS coordinates telling exactly what that was,” he said.
“They’ll take a picture every spot they go and when the truck is full it turns into a blue square (on his phone app),” said Hardey.
Then, Hardey explains, when they get to the site where they will dump their load it’s again photographed and documented and paid according to how many cubic yards are in the truck.
“When we turn this all into FEMA they can look at every load, every GPS and know exactly where it came from. Every night I get a print out, electronic file, that tells me how many loads, what percent and where we are at on my percentage,” said Hardey.
Also, a lot of people are suspicious when a truck, for example, picks up debris from one house and skips one. Hardey explains the trucks don’t mix different kinds of debris, which is why people need to sort it correctly into vegetative waste, construction and demolition debris and white goods.
Also, he says Crowder Gulf has separate contracts with the cities and the parish, so if you’re on the city limits line for instance, it might be your debris is under a the contract not covered by the truck you see.
Hardey says without the government’s 100% cost share, the city would be paying for the cost of debris removal for many years to come.
Before it’s over he expects 350,000 cubic yards of debris to be removed from the city.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.