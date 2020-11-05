ACT fee waivers available for Calcasieu seniors

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Current high school seniors in Calcasieu Parish have experienced many obstacles while attempting to take the ACT this year. Those hoping to test in the spring were affected by COVID-19, and those hoping to test in the fall have been affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
Due to the unprecedented circumstances, ACT fee waivers are now available for seniors who were unable to take the ACT in the spring or fall due to these circumstances. The fee waiver covers the registration fee and late fees for the test.
“This is an outstanding opportunity for our students to receive just one of the things taken away from them because of life’s circumstances,” High School Administrative Director Robert Pete said. “This fee waiver will be instrumental in some of our students attending college in the fall of ’21. We are most grateful.”
It is encouraged that all seniors take advantage of these fee waivers for the December 12, testing date. For more information on obtaining a waiver, parents and students can visit their school counselor in person or reach out via email. All email addresses can be found on individual school websites.
The district does not set dates, times, or locations for ACT tests, visit the ACT website for more details.
