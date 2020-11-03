Voters line up for Election Day in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Polls opened this morning at 6 a.m. with long lines that began to move quickly as doors opened and voters filed in to cast their ballots.
Burton Coliseum, which has become the polling place for many residents following damage inflicted by hurricanes Laura and Delta, saw lines wrapping around the building as people waited outside for the polls to open.
For voters who are planning to vote later today be sure to follow the directions that workers give to prevent cluttering and keep lines moving.
For a list of helpful reminders and to see if your polling place has been moved due to storm damage you can find that information HERE on our website.
